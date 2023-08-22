The Minnesota Lynx (15-17) play at home against Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings (18-14) at Target Center on Tuesday, August 22. Game time is 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas, led by Arike Ogunbowale with 15 points and eight assists, picked up a 97-84 victory against Washington in their last outing. Teaira McCowan added 15 points and 13 rebounds. With Kayla McBride (18 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Minnesota lost 88-74 against Seattle. Napheesa Collier also added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks to the effort.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-275 to win)

Wings (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+220 to win)

Lynx (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Twitter and BSSWX

Wings Season Stats

The Wings have had to count on their offense, which ranks third-best in the WNBA (87 points per game), as they rank third-worst in the league on defense with just 83.8 points allowed per contest.

When it comes to rebounding, things are clicking for Dallas, who is grabbing 38.9 boards per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 32.4 rebounds per contest (second-best).

So far this season, the Wings rank fourth in the league in assists, delivering 20.1 per game.

Dallas is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are draining 6.8 threes per game (eighth-ranked in league).

It's been a difficult stretch for Dallas in terms of three-pointers allowed, as it is surrendering 8.1 threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and is allowing a 35.9% three-point percentage to opposing teams (second-worst).

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings have scored at a higher clip when playing at home than away from home in the 2023 season (87.6 at home versus 86.3 on the road), but have also surrendered more points in home games than on the road (85.1 opponent points per home game versus 82.6 on the road).

In home games, Dallas averages 39.2 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 30.7, while on the road it averages 38.7 per game and allows 34.1.

On average, the Wings have more assists at home than they do on the road (20.8 at home, 19.4 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Dallas commit more turnovers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (11.9). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (13.1 per game) than on the road (14.1).

This year, the Wings are averaging 6.4 made three-pointers per game at home and 7.1 on the road (while making 30.2% from distance in home games compared to 32.3% on the road).

This year, Dallas averages 8.8 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.5 on the road (while allowing 36.7% shooting from deep in home games compared to 34.9% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have gone 14-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, the Wings have a record of 2-3 (40%).

Dallas has 17 wins in 31 games against the spread this year.

Dallas' ATS record as 6.5-point favorites or more is 4-3.

The Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

