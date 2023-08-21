Travis Jankowski vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, Travis Jankowski (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .278 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.
- In 41 of 71 games this season (57.7%) Jankowski has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this year (19 of 71), with more than one RBI five times (7.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|28
|.273
|AVG
|.284
|.375
|OBP
|.370
|.355
|SLG
|.364
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|8
|14/19
|K/BB
|20/12
|12
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Cecconi (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
