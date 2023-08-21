The Texas Rangers (72-52) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (64-61) to open a two-game series at Chase Field, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Monday. The Rangers are on the back of a series defeat to the Brewers, and the Diamondbacks a series win over the Padres.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Slade Cecconi.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.30 ERA) vs Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 3.48 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (8-10) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.30, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.237.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Montgomery has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 587 runs this season, which ranks 11th in MLB. They have 1071 hits, 10th in baseball, with 139 home runs (19th in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 10-for-22 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI in four innings this season against the left-hander.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Slade Cecconi

The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi (0-0) out for his third start of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In three appearances this season, he has put up a 3.48 ERA and averages 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .237 against him.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

