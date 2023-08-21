Monday's game features the Texas Rangers (72-52) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (64-61) matching up at Chase Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound, while Joe Mantiply (1-1) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 82 times and won 50, or 61%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 26-10 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 702 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

