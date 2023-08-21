The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.103 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: ARID

ARID Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .258 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

In 59.8% of his games this year (64 of 107), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Taveras has an RBI in 35 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .262 AVG .255 .299 OBP .296 .445 SLG .385 19 XBH 17 8 HR 3 30 RBI 26 50/9 K/BB 43/13 6 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings