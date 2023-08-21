Ezequiel Duran vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Ezequiel Duran (hitting .387 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks while batting .287.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%), including 29 multi-hit games (29.0%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this year (14.0%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.0% of his games this season, Duran has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|43
|.311
|AVG
|.262
|.365
|OBP
|.305
|.548
|SLG
|.402
|20
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|55/15
|K/BB
|46/5
|1
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cecconi (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.