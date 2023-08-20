The 2023 Women's World Cup final is on August 20, and 16 teams still have an opportunity to qualify for it, as we begin the first knockout round in Australia and New Zealand.

Get a betting edge prior to today's Women's World Cup action by reading our betting preview below.

Bet on the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Tuesday's Women's World Cup Match Odds

Below are the latest odds for Tuesday's match at this year's World Cup:

Match Time TV Favorite (Odds) Underdog (Odds) France vs. Morocco 7:00 AM ET Fox Sports 1 France (-648) Morocco (+1333)

Bet on your favorite to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Need the lowdown on the top favorites at this year's Women's World Cup? We've posted which countries have the best odds to win ahead:

Odds to Win England +240 Spain +300 Japan +450 France +650 Australia +800 Sweden +900 Netherlands +1100 Colombia +3500 Norway +5000 Switzerland +10000

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.