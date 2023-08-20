The Dallas Wings' (17-14) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Sunday, August 20 matchup with the Washington Mystics (15-16) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

The Wings are coming off of a 95-75 victory against the Sun in their last game on Friday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 17.4 5.8 2.5 Shakira Austin Out Return To Play Maintenance 10.5 7.3 1.1 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally leads the Wings at 8.5 rebounds per game, while also posting 4 assists and 18 points. She is sixth in the league in rebounding.

Natasha Howard is putting up 16.9 points, 2.5 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Teaira McCowan is posting 11.7 points, 1.7 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Crystal Dangerfield averages 8 points, 3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field.

Wings vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -5.5 166.5

