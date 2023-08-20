On Sunday, Travis Jankowski (.217 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .283 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.

Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 70 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has had an RBI in 19 games this season (27.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 28 .282 AVG .284 .386 OBP .370 .368 SLG .364 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 8 13/19 K/BB 20/12 12 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings