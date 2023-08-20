Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 132 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 91 of 122 games this season (74.6%), including multiple hits 34 times (27.9%).
  • He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 122), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.7% of his games this season, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (13.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 56 games this season (45.9%), including 16 multi-run games (13.1%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 58
.293 AVG .260
.374 OBP .358
.504 SLG .390
29 XBH 21
11 HR 4
43 RBI 22
66/31 K/BB 55/35
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Houser (4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
