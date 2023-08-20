Mitch Garver vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mitch Garver (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .287.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 35 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in eight games this year (15.7%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has driven in a run in 19 games this season (37.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|20
|.279
|AVG
|.299
|.359
|OBP
|.390
|.510
|SLG
|.493
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|15
|36/13
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
