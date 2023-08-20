On Sunday, Mitch Garver (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .287.
  • Garver has picked up a hit in 35 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has homered in eight games this year (15.7%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garver has driven in a run in 19 games this season (37.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 20
.279 AVG .299
.359 OBP .390
.510 SLG .493
12 XBH 7
6 HR 3
17 RBI 15
36/13 K/BB 17/10
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
