On Sunday, Ezequiel Duran (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has driven in a run in 29 games this season (29.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 43 .305 AVG .262 .356 OBP .305 .546 SLG .402 20 XBH 15 11 HR 3 27 RBI 17 55/14 K/BB 46/5 1 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings