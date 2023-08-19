Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will see Freddy Peralta at the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +100 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 80 total times this season. They've finished 50-30 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Texas has a 44-27 record (winning 62% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 54.5%.

In the 121 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-55-7).

The Rangers have a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-22 30-28 30-18 42-31 49-37 23-12

