MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, August 19
Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Saturday, including Mitch Keller and the Pirates going up against Sonny Gray and the Twins.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for August 19.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (5-6) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Gerrit Cole (10-3) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|BOS: Crawford
|NYY: Cole
|23 (90 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (156.1 IP)
|3.70
|ERA
|2.76
|8.9
|K/9
|9.6
For a full report of the Crawford vs Cole matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -165
- BOS Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (8-8) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Justin Steele (13-3) when the teams face off Saturday.
|KC: Singer
|CHC: Steele
|24 (135.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (126 IP)
|4.91
|ERA
|3.21
|7.7
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Royals at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -190
- KC Odds to Win: +155
Live Stream Royals at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller (7-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|MIA: Pérez
|LAD: Miller
|13 (62 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (75.1 IP)
|3.19
|ERA
|3.70
|10.6
|K/9
|8.4
Live Stream Marlins at Dodgers
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-5) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish (8-8) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|ARI: Kelly
|SD: Darvish
|21 (124 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (127.1 IP)
|3.19
|ERA
|4.24
|9.5
|K/9
|9.3
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Padres
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (9-8) to the hill as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Dane Dunning (9-4) when the teams meet Saturday.
|MIL: Peralta
|TEX: Dunning
|23 (128 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (127.2 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|3.17
|11.0
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -145
- MIL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Rangers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (3-5) when the teams play Saturday.
|PHI: Sanchez
|WSH: Irvin
|11 (58.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (90.2 IP)
|3.39
|ERA
|4.86
|8.2
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals
- PHI Odds to Win: -165
- WSH Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (6-3) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will counter with Chase Silseth (4-1) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|TB: Glasnow
|LAA: Silseth
|13 (74.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (41.1 IP)
|3.01
|ERA
|3.27
|12.4
|K/9
|10.0
Live Stream Rays at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (11-6) to the hill as they face the Reds, who will look to Brandon Williamson (4-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|CIN: Williamson
|25 (145.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (81 IP)
|3.95
|ERA
|4.22
|8.5
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Reds
- TOR Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (4-4) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Tanner Bibee (9-2) when the teams play on Saturday.
|DET: Manning
|CLE: Bibee
|11 (58.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (108.2 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|2.90
|6.1
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -165
- DET Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (10-5) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (9-8) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|HOU: Valdez
|24 (142 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (149.2 IP)
|3.80
|ERA
|3.31
|9.1
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -150
- SEA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Astros
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (9-8) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will look to Gray (6-5) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|PIT: Keller
|MIN: Gray
|25 (149.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (136.1 IP)
|4.27
|ERA
|2.97
|9.7
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -175
- PIT Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Twins
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (9-6) to the hill as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Miles Mikolas (6-8) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|NYM: Senga
|STL: Mikolas
|22 (122.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (147.2 IP)
|3.30
|ERA
|4.27
|10.9
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Mets at Cardinals
- NYM Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Braves Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (9-9) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos (5-5) when the teams play on Saturday.
|SF: Webb
|ATL: Chirinos
|25 (163 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (81 IP)
|3.42
|ERA
|5.22
|8.7
|K/9
|5.4
Vegas Odds for Giants at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -120
- SF Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-5) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-13) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|CHW: Scholtens
|COL: Freeland
|19 (56.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (124 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|4.94
|6.4
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rockies
- CHW Odds to Win: -115
- COL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to Ken Waldichuk (2-7) when the teams play on Saturday.
|BAL: Irvin
|OAK: Waldichuk
|17 (53 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (99.1 IP)
|4.92
|ERA
|6.07
|8.5
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Athletics
- BAL Odds to Win: -175
- OAK Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
