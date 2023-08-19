Jonah Heim vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .277 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 93), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.9% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (40.9%), including 11 multi-run games (11.8%).
Other Rangers Players vs the Brewers
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|43
|.270
|AVG
|.286
|.328
|OBP
|.347
|.534
|SLG
|.404
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|38/15
|K/BB
|28/15
|0
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (9-8) to the mound for his 24th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.01), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
