On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

  • Heim is batting .277 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Heim has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.0% of those games.
  • He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 93), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.9% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this season (40.9%), including 11 multi-run games (11.8%).

Home Away
50 GP 43
.270 AVG .286
.328 OBP .347
.534 SLG .404
25 XBH 13
11 HR 3
40 RBI 30
38/15 K/BB 28/15
0 SB 2

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Peralta (9-8) to the mound for his 24th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.01), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
