The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 60 of 98 games this season (61.2%) Duran has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
  • Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (14.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 40 times this season (40.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Other Rangers Players vs the Brewers

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 43
.306 AVG .262
.359 OBP .305
.553 SLG .402
20 XBH 15
11 HR 3
27 RBI 17
52/14 K/BB 46/5
1 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
