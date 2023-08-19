In the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday, Carlos Alcaraz (ranked No. 1) faces Hubert Hurkacz (No. 20).

In the Semifinal, Alcaraz is favored over Hurkacz, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +200.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 71.4% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Hubert Hurkacz -250 Odds to Win Match +200 +110 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.3% 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 57.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.6

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

Alcaraz is coming off a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 70-ranked Max Purcell in Friday's quarterfinals.

Hurkacz is coming off a 6-1, 7-6 victory over No. 58-ranked Alexei Popyrin in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 73 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 25.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 58.7% of them.

Alcaraz has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 26.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

Hurkacz is averaging 30.4 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.4% of those games.

Hurkacz is averaging 28.6 games per match (26.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set through 40 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Alcaraz and Hurkacz have matched up two times, and Alcaraz has secured the win in each of them, including their most recent matchup at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on August 10, 2023 (3-6, 7-6, 7-6).

In five total sets against each other, Alcaraz has won four, while Hurkacz has claimed one.

Alcaraz and Hurkacz have matched up in 61 total games, with Alcaraz taking 31 and Hurkacz claiming 30.

In two head-to-head matches, Alcaraz and Hurkacz are averaging 30.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

