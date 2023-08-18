Ahead of a game against the Connecticut Sun (21-9), the Dallas Wings (16-14) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 18 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Wings beat the Sun 91-81 on Saturday when they last played.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Questionable Health And Safety Protocols 3 1 0

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally tops the Wings in rebounding (8.7 per game), and posts 18.4 points and 4 assists. She also posts 1.7 steals (fourth in the league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard gives the Wings 17 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. She also posts 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Teaira McCowan is putting up 11.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 57.3% of her shots from the field.

The Wings get 7.8 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Crystal Dangerfield.

Wings vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -3.5 168.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.