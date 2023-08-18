Wings vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (16-14) take on the Connecticut Sun (21-9) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, August 18, 2023. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Sun matchup in this article.
Wings vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Wings vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-3.5)
|168.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Sun (-3.5)
|168.5
|-170
|+130
|Tipico
|Sun (-2.5)
|167.5
|-145
|+115
Wings vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wings have put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this year.
- Connecticut is 11-9 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Dallas has an ATS record of 5-4.
- A total of 17 out of the Sun's 29 games this season have gone over the point total.
- In the Wings' 29 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
