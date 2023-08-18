Nate Lowe vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Nate Lowe (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 130 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
- In 74.2% of his 120 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (11.7%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 45 games this season (37.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.293
|AVG
|.260
|.374
|OBP
|.358
|.498
|SLG
|.390
|28
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|4
|41
|RBI
|22
|63/30
|K/BB
|55/35
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.99 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 1.99 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .188 to his opponents.
