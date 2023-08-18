Friday, Josh Smith and the Texas Rangers play the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 13 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .210 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 43.1% of his games this season (25 of 58), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 29.3% of his games this season (17 of 58), with two or more runs five times (8.6%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 28
.169 AVG .238
.310 OBP .347
.254 SLG .393
3 XBH 7
1 HR 3
3 RBI 5
20/9 K/BB 23/9
0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Woodruff (2-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 1.99 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing batters.
