Mike Moustakas and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Jon Gray, who is the named starter for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 169 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball with a .465 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .273 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (691 total runs).

The Rangers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.209).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Gray is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the season in this outing.

Gray is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants W 9-3 Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels W 12-0 Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers - Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Montgomery Ryne Nelson 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen

