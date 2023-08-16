Leody Taveras vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .266 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 64 of 104 games this year (61.5%), including 28 multi-hit games (26.9%).
- He has homered in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 104), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this year (33 of 104), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (39 of 104), with two or more runs 11 times (10.6%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.278
|AVG
|.255
|.316
|OBP
|.296
|.472
|SLG
|.385
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|26
|44/9
|K/BB
|43/13
|6
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season. He is 2-9 with a 5.27 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.27 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
