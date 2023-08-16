Ezequiel Duran vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .285 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 59 of 96 games this year (61.5%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (29.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this season (28 of 96), with more than one RBI 13 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|43
|.307
|AVG
|.262
|.361
|OBP
|.305
|.554
|SLG
|.402
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|17
|51/14
|K/BB
|46/5
|1
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels are sending Detmers (2-9) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 5.27 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.27 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.
