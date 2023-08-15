You can see player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others on the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels before their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (7-10) for his 24th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.38), 36th in WHIP (1.248), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Aug. 9 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 3 4 at Cubs Jul. 23 6.0 6 7 5 4 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 6.0 6 1 1 5 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 29 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 55 walks and 77 RBI (139 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.354/.470 on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 1 at Giants Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 52 walks and 91 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.341/.519 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 12 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 20 doubles, seven triples, 41 home runs, 75 walks and 84 RBI (133 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .303/.406/.661 on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 102 hits with 29 doubles, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 51 RBI.

He's slashing .246/.305/.439 so far this year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Aug. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Astros Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

