Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (71-48) and Los Angeles Angels (59-61) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 15.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (7-10) for the Rangers and Lucas Giolito (7-8) for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  How to Watch: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 7-1.
  • Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Rangers have won one of their last three games against the spread.
  • This season, the Rangers have been favored 77 times and won 49, or 63.6%, of those games.
  • Texas is 18-5 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Texas has scored 684 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 9 @ Athletics L 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Austin Pruitt
August 11 @ Giants W 2-1 Jon Gray vs Scott Alexander
August 12 @ Giants W 9-3 Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
August 13 @ Giants L 3-2 Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
August 14 Angels W 12-0 Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
August 15 Angels - Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
August 16 Angels - Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
August 18 Brewers - Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
August 19 Brewers - Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
August 20 Brewers - Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
August 21 @ Diamondbacks - Jordan Montgomery vs Ryne Nelson

