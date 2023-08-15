Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (71-48) and Los Angeles Angels (59-61) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 15.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (7-10) for the Rangers and Lucas Giolito (7-8) for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 7-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have won one of their last three games against the spread.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 77 times and won 49, or 63.6%, of those games.

Texas is 18-5 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored 684 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule