The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 128 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 88 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in 45 games this year (38.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .296 AVG .260 .379 OBP .358 .504 SLG .390 27 XBH 21 10 HR 4 41 RBI 22 63/30 K/BB 55/35 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings