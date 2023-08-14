You can find player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others on the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels heading into their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Monday at Globe Life Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (11-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.88), 23rd in WHIP (1.177), and 14th in K/9 (10.1).

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 6.0 7 3 3 9 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 7.0 6 1 1 7 2 at Red Sox Jul. 22 6.0 6 5 5 7 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 7.0 1 0 0 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Scherzer's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 137 hits with 29 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 54 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .281/.352/.464 on the season.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 113 hits with 24 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .259/.338/.514 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 12 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 133 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 41 home runs, 75 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .305/.408/.665 slash line so far this season.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 29 doubles, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI (102 total hits).

He's slashed .246/.305/.440 so far this year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Astros Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.