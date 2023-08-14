Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers play Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Monday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth in MLB action with 165 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas ranks second in baseball, slugging .462.

The Rangers' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (672 total runs).

The Rangers' .341 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.220).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer (11-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Scherzer is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Scherzer is seeking his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants W 9-3 Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers - Home Max Scherzer Wade Miley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.