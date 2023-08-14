The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels will play on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Shohei Ohtani among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Rangers have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -175 +145 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last four chances.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 48 of the 76 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (63.2%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Texas has a 19-7 record (winning 73.1% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Texas has played in 117 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-54-7).

The Rangers have a 9-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-20 30-28 30-18 40-29 48-36 22-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.