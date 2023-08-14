The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .464, fueled by 50 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 74.6% of his 118 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.9% of those games.

In 15.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 50 games this season (42.4%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (13.6%).

He has scored in 69 of 118 games this season, and more than once 17 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .289 AVG .273 .357 OBP .348 .492 SLG .437 28 XBH 22 10 HR 8 33 RBI 39 28/27 K/BB 44/27 6 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings