The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Leody Taveras vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .263.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 63 of 103 games this season (61.2%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (26.2%).

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (9.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Taveras has driven home a run in 32 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 39 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 54 .273 AVG .255 .312 OBP .296 .466 SLG .385 18 XBH 17 8 HR 3 27 RBI 26 44/9 K/BB 43/13 6 SB 5

