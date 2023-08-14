Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- batting .310 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on August 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .286 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
- Duran has had a hit in 58 of 94 games this season (61.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (28.7%).
- In 14.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this year (29.8%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.310
|AVG
|.262
|.363
|OBP
|.305
|.570
|SLG
|.402
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|17
|47/13
|K/BB
|46/5
|1
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
