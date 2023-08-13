Rangers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (70-47) versus the San Francisco Giants (62-55) at Oracle Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on August 13.
The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (9-9) for the Giants and Dane Dunning (9-4) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Rangers have put together a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games).
- The Rangers have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Texas has been victorious six times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.7 runs per game (670 total).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 7
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 8
|@ Athletics
|W 6-1
|Max Scherzer vs JP Sears
|August 9
|@ Athletics
|L 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Austin Pruitt
|August 11
|@ Giants
|W 2-1
|Jon Gray vs Scott Alexander
|August 12
|@ Giants
|W 9-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
|August 13
|@ Giants
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
|August 14
|Angels
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 15
|Angels
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
|August 16
|Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 18
|Brewers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 19
|Brewers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
