Sunday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (70-47) versus the San Francisco Giants (62-55) at Oracle Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on August 13.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (9-9) for the Giants and Dane Dunning (9-4) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The Rangers have put together a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Rangers have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has been victorious six times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.7 runs per game (670 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule