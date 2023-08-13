Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 13 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a triple against the Giants.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.464) thanks to 50 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 46th in slugging.
- In 74.4% of his games this year (87 of 117), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 15.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has driven in a run in 50 games this year (42.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 69 of 117 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.289
|AVG
|.270
|.357
|OBP
|.343
|.492
|SLG
|.436
|28
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|39
|28/27
|K/BB
|44/26
|6
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Webb will look to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.56 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 154 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.8).
