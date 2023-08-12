The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee will have Scottie Scheffler as part of the field from August 10-12 as the golfers battle the par-70, 7,243-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has finished below par on 13 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five six times and with a top-10 score in nine of his last 20 rounds played.

Scheffler has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in nine of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Scheffler has finished in the top five four times in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Scheffler finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back three times. He carded a score better than average five times.

Scheffler has made the cut 22 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 8 -12 273 2 22 14 17 $24M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Scheffler has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 24th.

Scheffler made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while TPC Southwind is set for a longer 7,243 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Southwind, the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The courses that Scheffler has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,338 yards, while TPC Southwind will be at 7,243 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler finished in the 62nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 4.16 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which landed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Scheffler was better than 94% of the competitors (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Scheffler failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Scheffler recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.3).

Scheffler's seven birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average of 3.4.

At that last competition, Scheffler's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 14 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.1).

Scheffler ended The Open Championship recording a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Scheffler finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

