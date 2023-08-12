Rangers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (69-47) versus the San Francisco Giants (62-54) at Oracle Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET on August 12.
The probable pitchers are Alex Cobb (6-3) for the Giants and Andrew Heaney (9-6) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Rangers' ATS record is 1-3-0 over their previous 10 games (four of those games had spread set by sportsbooks).
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (48.6%) in those games.
- Texas has a mark of 12-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.7 runs per game (661 total).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 7
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 8
|@ Athletics
|W 6-1
|Max Scherzer vs JP Sears
|August 9
|@ Athletics
|L 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Austin Pruitt
|August 11
|@ Giants
|W 2-1
|Jon Gray vs Scott Alexander
|August 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
|August 13
|@ Giants
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
|August 14
|Angels
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 15
|Angels
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
|August 16
|Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 18
|Brewers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
