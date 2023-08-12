Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has eight doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .272.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 45 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (15.6%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (35.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (11.1%).
- He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|.270
|AVG
|.274
|.330
|OBP
|.375
|.483
|SLG
|.484
|9
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|33/8
|K/BB
|16/10
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 13th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.
