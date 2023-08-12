Megan Khang will be among those at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club from August 10-12.

Megan Khang Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Khang has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Khang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Khang has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in four of her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Khang has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 26 -6 272 0 18 3 6 $1.1M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,881 yards this week, which is 134 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Khang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,547 yards, while Walton Heath Golf Club will be 6,881 yards this week.

Khang's Last Time Out

Khang shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which was good enough to place her in the 89th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.08).

Khang was better than 63% of the field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Khang failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Khang had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.6).

Khang's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.8.

At that last competition, Khang's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Khang finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Khang had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Khang Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

