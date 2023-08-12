Linn Grant is part of the field at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open, taking place from August 10-12.

Linn Grant Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Grant has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Grant has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five events, Grant has finished atop the leaderboard once.

In her past five events, Grant has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Grant is aiming for her fourth consecutive finish in the top 20 this week.

Grant will attempt to make the cut for the 11th time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 18 -8 280 1 10 3 4 $780,100

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Walton Heath Golf Club measures 6,881 yards for this tournament, 134 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

Walton Heath Golf Club checks in at 6,881 yards, 280 yards longer than the average course Grant has played in the past year (6,601 yards).

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which was strong enough to land her in the 72nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.08).

Grant shot better than 72% of the field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Grant carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Grant recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.6).

Grant carded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 4.8 on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open.

At that last outing, Grant's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Grant finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Grant underperformed compared to the field average of 1.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

