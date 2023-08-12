The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .440 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .215 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 56 games this season, with multiple hits in 7.1% of them.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 30.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .169 AVG .250 .310 OBP .360 .254 SLG .421 3 XBH 7 1 HR 3 3 RBI 5 20/9 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings