The 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR will see Georgia Hall as part of the field from August 10-12 as the golfers battle the par-72, 6,881-yard course, with a purse of $7,300,000.00 at stake.

Georgia Hall Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Hall has shot better than par on four occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice in her last 15 rounds.

Hall has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five tournaments, Hall has had an average finish of 33rd.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five events.

Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 17 -8 270 0 17 5 8 $1.1M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,881 yards.

The courses that Hall has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,544 yards, while Walton Heath Golf Club will be 6,881 yards this week.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship ranked in the 62nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

Hall was better than 75% of the field at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.81.

Hall shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other participants averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Hall recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Hall's four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the field average (4.2).

In that most recent outing, Hall's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Hall ended the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Hall bettered the tournament average of 1.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Hall Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

