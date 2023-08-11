The MLB slate today, which includes the Baltimore Orioles versus the Seattle Mariners, is not one to miss.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's MLB action.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (60-56) play host to the New York Yankees (59-56)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.369 AVG, 3 HR, 52 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.369 AVG, 3 HR, 52 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIA Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -147 +125 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (69-48) host the Cleveland Guardians (56-60)

The Guardians will take to the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.279 AVG, 16 HR, 56 RBI)

Wander Franco (.279 AVG, 16 HR, 56 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -212 +174 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) face the Cincinnati Reds (60-57)

The Reds will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.269 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.269 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PIT Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -114 -106 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (64-52) face the Minnesota Twins (60-57)

The Twins will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.300 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.300 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.227 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -162 +139 9.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Washington Nationals (50-66) play host to the Oakland Athletics (33-82)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.283 AVG, 20 HR, 67 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.283 AVG, 20 HR, 67 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.255 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

WSH Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -111 -108 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) host the Chicago Cubs (59-56)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.277 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -153 +130 9

The New York Mets (52-62) face the Atlanta Braves (72-41)

The Braves will take to the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.227 AVG, 35 HR, 87 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.227 AVG, 35 HR, 87 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.340 AVG, 26 HR, 70 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -179 +151 9.5

The Boston Red Sox (60-55) face the Detroit Tigers (52-63)

The Tigers will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.260 AVG, 26 HR, 79 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.260 AVG, 26 HR, 79 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.224 AVG, 17 HR, 61 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -142 +121 9

The Chicago White Sox (47-69) host the Milwaukee Brewers (62-54)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 31 HR, 65 RBI)

Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 31 HR, 65 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 65 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -174 +147 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (37-80) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (51-65)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 24 HR, 81 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

STL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -124 +104 11

The Houston Astros (66-50) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (58-58)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.296 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.296 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 40 HR, 83 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -173 +146 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-58) host the San Diego Padres (55-60)

The Padres will hit the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.276 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.276 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.270 AVG, 24 HR, 73 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -165 +140 9

The Seattle Mariners (62-52) face the Baltimore Orioles (71-44)

The Orioles will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.257 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.257 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -139 +118 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) take on the Colorado Rockies (45-70)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.347 AVG, 23 HR, 81 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.347 AVG, 23 HR, 81 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -303 +243 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (62-53) face the Texas Rangers (68-47)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.269 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.269 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -112 -108 8.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.