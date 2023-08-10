The Dallas Cowboys right now have +1500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cowboys games.

Dallas put up 354.9 yards per game on offense last year (11th in ), and it surrendered 330.2 yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.

The Cowboys had an 8-1 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last year.

Dallas collected eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).

The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (59.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 catches for 371 yards.

In 17 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (168.2 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, hauling in 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).

In 17 games played with the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards (41.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Micah Parsons registered 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1800 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +1000 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

Odds are current as of August 10 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.