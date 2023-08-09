The Texas Rangers (68-46) will rely on Marcus Semien when they visit Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (32-82) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, August 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:37 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +220. Texas is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -105 odds). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (7-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Austin Pruitt - OAK (2-6, 3.35 ERA)

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Rangers' matchup against the Athletics but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (-275) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to defeat the Athletics with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $13.64.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 74 times and won 47, or 63.5%, of those games.

The Rangers have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Rangers played eight of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 32 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 1-11 when favored by +220 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd

