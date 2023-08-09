Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Austin Pruitt, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 3:37 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 162 total home runs.

Texas' .465 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .272 batting average.

Texas has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (659 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.227).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (7-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Montgomery is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Montgomery is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Marlins W 6-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Ross Stripling 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito

