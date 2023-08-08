Sam Huff Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After hitting .208 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Sam Huff and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Sam Huff At The Plate
- Huff is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Huff has picked up a hit in four games this season (30.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Huff has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.364
|AVG
|.105
|.417
|OBP
|.150
|.455
|SLG
|.263
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.82).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 23rd of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), seventh in WHIP (1.068), and 39th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
