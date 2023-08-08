On Tuesday, August 8 at 9:40 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (67-46) visit the Oakland Athletics (32-81) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Max Scherzer will get the nod for the Rangers, while JP Sears will take the mound for the Athletics.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Athletics have +200 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (10-4, 4.04 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (2-8, 3.99 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 46 out of the 73 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers won all of the seven games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (28.8%) in those games.

The Athletics have a mark of 2-21 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rangers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -144 - 1st

