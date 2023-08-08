JP Sears gets the nod on the mound for the Oakland Athletics against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth-best in MLB play with 161 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB with a .464 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have a league-best .272 batting average.

Texas has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (653 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.233).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (10-4) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Scherzer is looking for his third straight quality start.

Scherzer will try to build upon a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins W 6-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery JP Sears 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Ross Stripling 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval

