Rangers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (67-46) and the Oakland Athletics (32-81) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on August 8.
The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (10-4) for the Rangers and JP Sears (2-8) for the Athletics.
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite seven times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.
- This season, the Rangers have won 46 out of the 73 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas is 6-1 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas leads MLB with 653 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 3
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Max Scherzer vs Touki Toussaint
|August 4
|Marlins
|W 6-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 5
|Marlins
|W 9-8
|Jon Gray vs George Soriano
|August 6
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 7
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 8
|@ Athletics
|-
|Max Scherzer vs JP Sears
|August 9
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs JP Sears
|August 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Jon Gray vs Ross Stripling
|August 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
|August 13
|@ Giants
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
|August 14
|Angels
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
